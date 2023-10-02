CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) has announced an upcoming fall fundraiser to benefit the orchestra and its programming.

“Taste of the Laurel Highlands” will take place on Oct. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Green Gables restaurant in Jennerstown. Throughout the evening, guests will be able to sample signature dishes from nine of the area’s restaurants and bid on items donated from area businesses and artisans.

The participating restaurants will be:

Boulevard Grill

Coal Miner’s Café

Cup of Soul Café

Darlington Inn

Fat Squirrel

Green Gables

Heirloom Pines Farm

Ligonier Tavern and Table

Shorty’s on 30

Guests are invited to bring their own beverages or purchase from a cash bar. Wine from Glades Pike Winery will also be sold by the glass. Live music will be provided by the JSO’s community strings who will present a variety of light classical music for the evening.

The funds raised from the event will support the JSO’s mission of performing music to which all members of the community can relate, to enhance the regions cultural environment and to support music education.

Tickets are available to purchase before the event for $35 and will be $40 on the day of. For more information on purchasing tickets and menu options, visit the JSO website.