JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has announced that they’ll be hosting it’s annual collaborative concert to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The concert is in partnership with NAACP-Johnstown, Christ Centered Community Church (CCCC), and the Greater Johnstown Community Choir. It will take place on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Greater Johnstown High School’s Cochran Auditorium.

Tickets to the concert will begin at $5 and can be purchased on the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra website or by calling the JSO box office at 814-535-6738. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

“The Johnstown Symphony’s ongoing partnership with the Johnstown branch of the NAACP is a vibrant partnership that is a testament to the power of music to unite our community,” James Blachly, the JSO music director said. “We hope that the music we perform on January 14 will honor the legacy of Dr. King, and inspire us all towards greater service.”

“Every year, we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s enduring legacy by infusing his message of peace and non-violent change into music and dialogue,” NAACP-Johnstown President Alan Cashaw said. “We strive to instill in our youth the resolve to address societal challenges through peaceful expression and proactive, non-violent action.”

The musical offerings include pieces by Margaret Bonds and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, as well as powerful contemporary gospel led by Reverend Brandon King. Musical selections also feature collaborations between the JSO and the Greater Johnstown Community Choir, and members of the Johnstown Symphony.