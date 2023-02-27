CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has announced that they’ll be hosting a concert this March and it will feature Concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez.

They’ll be performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Pastorale Symphony on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.

Mexican-American violinist, Conlon has performed to much acclaim on stages throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia and the U.S. Countless of her performances have been aired live on radio and television including a special for the Telemundo channel in 2003.

She has appeared as a soloist with various orchestras and chamber ensembles through Mexico, Europe, and the U.S. Conlon is in her 5th year as Concertmaster for the JSO and currently resides in Pittsburgh, Pa with her husband and daughter.

“We are so thrilled to be featuring our superb concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez in her concerto debut with the JSO with the gorgeous and unique Sibelius Violin Concerto,” James Blachly, Music Director. “The Violin Concerto was chosen because of the way that it evokes a sense of place and the feeling of love and longing. It is a perfect pairing of the musical colors in the work with Maureen’s own sensibility as a soloist and musician.”

Before the show, various interactive events will be taking place. Ticket holders are invited to attend a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. with Music Director James Blachly, where he will offer insights into the evening’s musical selections.

In addition, various community organizations will be present in the lobby to relay information about local outdoor activities, nature clubs and hiking groups. Get your picture taken with the Benscreek Canoe Club white water rafting backdrop, hear JSO musician and Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Elizabeth Good help you identify local birds and plants and learn more about Stackhouse Park!

To learn more about Concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez, please visit About Our March 11th Performance — Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.

To purchase tickets or learn more information about Season: 94: Hometown, please visit http://www.johnstownsymphony.org or call the box office at 814-535-6738.