JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is bringing an affordable, hour-long concert to two different venues.

JSO will present “Family Concert: Peter and the Wolf” on Saturday, November 12 at 3pm at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, and on Sunday, November 13 at 3pm at Somerset High School.

This concert is the second time Music Director James Blachly has designed a program with children and families in mind.

Part of the JSOs mission is to expand its accessibility to community members and designing a concert specifically for children and families at two different locations will do just that.

“We are excited to be bringing the JSO concert to both Cambria County and Somerset County by performing “Peter and the Wolf” at Somerset High School,” Executive Director, Erin Codey, said.

It is the first time the JSO has performed in Somerset in many years and our hope is to continue bringing orchestral music to the people both inside and outside the concert hall.

The 1-hour program will feature songs including Sergei Prokofievs Peter and the Wolf, Lin Manuel Mirandas “We don’t talk about Bruno,” from Encanto and the Toy Symphony.

“Our program features one of the most-known pieces for orchestra, Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf. Several of our players have shared that it was listening to this piece years ago that inspired them to become professional musicians and I hope playing it for our audience will invoke the same response,” Blachly states.

To increase accessibility to all audience members, “Pick Your Price” (PYP) tickets will be available for the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center performance only. Through the website (johnstownsymphony.org), one will be able to purchase tickets at a price more amenable to their price point.

“This is the first year PYP tickets have been initiated and our hope is to allow our community members to set a price they are comfortable with for their budget. These tickets are limited and do come on a first come, first serve basis through the website,” Codey added.

All other tickets at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center performance are as follows:

Children and students are$10

Adult tickets range from $38 to $58 depending on seating choices

Discounts are available for veterans and seniors.

The seating at the Somerset High School Performance is General Admission, with tickets for children and students at $10, veterans and seniors at $23 and adults $28. The public can purchase tickets online here or call the box office at 814-535-6738.