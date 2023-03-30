INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teen has been charged with firing a gun, which he didn’t have a license for, during a fight Saturday morning, police say.

In a release from the Indiana County Borough Police Department, Donovan Sanders, 19, was arrested and charged for reportedly shooting a gun into the ceiling of a residence while a fight broke out.

Police said that just before 2 a.m. on March 25 officers went to a residence along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue for a report of a gunshot being fired.

Witnesses told police that a single shot was fired at the ceiling. They told police that they did not know the man, but described his outfit and said he was not directly involved in the fighting.

The gunshot was also not aimed at anyone, according to the release. Police said one person was injured during the fighting.

Sanders was identified after officers conducted follow-up interviews during the course of their investigation.

Sanders is facing two felonies including terroristic threats and carrying a firearm without a license. He’s also been charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Sanders is still awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

The Indiana Borough Police Department was assisted by Pennsylvania State Police, the IUP Police Department, Indiana County Sheriff’s Department and Citizens Ambulance.