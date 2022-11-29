INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa.

According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile.

Hayward is still in a juvenile detention facility and waiting for a preliminary arraignment.

The other seven defendants, each of whom is charged with Criminal Homicide, were identified as:

Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, Hammond, IN

Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21, Johnstown, PA

Mia Shai Catalfano, 18, of Johnstown, PA

Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18, of Johnstown, PA

Thomas Alan Rivera, 20, of Johnstown, PA

Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18, of Johnstown, PA

Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, of Johnstown, PA

“I appreciate the continued efforts of the Pennsylvania State Police in this serious case,” said Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr. “This will be a long and arduous prosecution. We will continue to work in concert with the Pennsylvania State Police to bring justice for Hayden.”

According to the District Attorney, preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023, at 9 a.m.