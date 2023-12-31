JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Members of the community in Johnstown are gathering together to celebrate the coming of the new year on Sunday.

On Dec. 31, from 5:45 – 10 p.m., Celebration Johnstown will take place downtown. It’ll kickoff with a prayer service led by Christ Centered Community Church. Festivities taking place throughout the night will include live performances throughout the downtown area, including musical groups such as Tom Katz, Rachel Allen, Matt Ottis and The Sound and Hard Rok Koko & Joe, as well as dance performances by Kulani Dance Group, Irish Pretenders and Irish Dancer Ellory Dabbs.

The Cambria County Library will host Moonbeam the Clown, who will be doing face painting from 6-8 p.m., crafts and storytelling from 6-9 p.m. and a performance by Rosie & The Jammers from 7:30-9:40 p.m.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display beginning at 9:50 p.m.

Get the latest weather updates for this event by downloading the Your Weather Authority app.

This event is free for all members of the public and a full schedule of activates, performances and sponsors can be found on the Celebration Johnstown Facebook page.