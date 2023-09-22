JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community is invited to Johnstown for the third annual Johnstown Culture Crawl on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m., local artists and stores will be showcasing their work as well as inviting the community to participate in activities along the streets of Johnstown.

The culture crawl was started to highlight the importance of banned book week, which is Oct. 1-7. During the crawl community members are welcome to stop into the Chameleon Bookstore for a variety of banned book readings as well as books for purchase.

“We started the crawl to celebrate freedom,” Mike Messina, owner of Chameleon Bookstore and founder of the crawl, said. “We also wanted to highlight all the incredible places that have been popping up in Johnstown. We want to show that things are definitely happening in Johnstown.”

The crawl occurs all over Johnstown, encouraging the community to explore places they have never been. Upon arrival, people will receive a brochure that outlines all of the 21 vendors that will be along the crawl, as well as a map pointing to where to find each one.

Some of the vendors will be offering things such as live music, open mics, poetry slams, free wine and beer tasting, pumpkin paintings and cultural history.

For more information on the vendors that will be at the crawl, visit the Johnstown Culture Crawl on Facebook.