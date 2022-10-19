CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Johnstown Tomahawks fans will get the chance to win free gear while raising money for a good cause.

The hockey team will be holding a “Begging for Leggings” drive on Friday, Oct. 21, during their home game at 1st Summit Arena against the Maryland Black Bears. The Tomahawks are looking to collect new, unworn leggings. A donation enters an individual for the chance to win the team’s gear.

The drive is in support of Victim Services, Inc. and after filling out an online form, $2 from the ticket will go towards the cause.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online.