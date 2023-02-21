CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is accused of chasing a man with a knife and is facing numerous charges.

Natalie Clarke, 40, of Johnstown, is accused of breaking into a man’s home and attacking him, according to the police report.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 officers were called to a house on Grove Avenue after a caller stated that he was being chased by a woman carrying a knife, according to documents.

Officers arrived to find Clarke allegedly bent down by a sewer drain and when she noticed officers she immediately put her hands up and walked toward them. Officers then placed her in custody, documents show.

A knife was found in the drain where Clarke was reportedly crouched and it was retrieved by a fire department official. The knife was placed into evidence.

When speaking with the man officers noted that he showed them bite marks, where Clarke allegedly bit him. The man also said that Clarke assaulted him by throwing objects and hitting him, according to the report.

Clarke is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. She is in Cambria County Prison after she failed to post 10% of her $30,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Clarke has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 2.