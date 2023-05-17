JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing charges after police say she shot a gun outside her home multiple times while on drugs.

Victoria Graham, 70, is charged with felony counts of risking a catastrophe and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure after a witness said she “wildly” shot her handgun multiple times.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on April 22, police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Coleman Avenue and Ohio Street. Police were told there was a woman who had shot multiple bullets from a handgun before going back inside her residence along Coleman Avenue. Upon arriving at the residence, police saw shell casing on the sidewalk leading up to the front door, police noted in the affidavit.

Officers spoke with Graham and asked if she had any weapons, she replied yes and police then arrested her. Police then searched Graham and found two small containers with white rocks inside, according to the criminal complaint. The white rocks and her firearm were taken as evidence.

Police also spoke with a witness regarding the incident. The witness said after the first shots, they went outside to see what was going on. The witness said they saw Graham standing in her front doorway firing her handgun across the street, aiming wildly in the direction of houses and seemingly not having a direct target, according to court documents.

The witness told police Graham had fired multiple times and when a Johnstown Police Department vehicle drove past, she fired towards the vehicle, police noted in the criminal complaint. The witness also said that Graham was yelling “Come the f*** in my house and see what I do to you.”

After being taken in, Graham told police she had fired her gun and that earlier in the day she “smoked crack,” according to the affidavit.

Graham is currently out after posting $25,000 bail and is awaiting her preliminary hearing scheduled for July 5. She is also facing four other minor charges including recklessly endangering another person and position of an unregulated controlled substance.