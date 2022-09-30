CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman has been charged with rape of a mentally disabled teen just a month after she was charged with trying to intimidate and assaulting a witness in the investigation.

Vicky Cobaugh, 36 (Cambria County Prison)

On Aug. 1, Upper Yoder Township passed along their investigation into 36-year-old Vicky Cobaugh to Children and Youth Services after she was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy who is said to be mentally disabled and unable to consent back in April.

According to the teen, Cobaugh had intercourse with him 5-10 times and would often shower with him afterward. Police noted in the criminal complaint that he told them Cobaugh said they were “dating” but he couldn’t tell anyone because she was married.

Cobaugh was later interviewed at Cambria County Prison where she was housed after being charged with assaulting a witness in the case. Police said she claimed they only showered together one time and it was so that they could save water.

Cobaugh was charged with 10 felony counts and is currently in Cambria County Prison. Bail on these charges was set at 10% of $150,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.