CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.

Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable to determine if the drugs caused the child’s death.

The child consumed methadone, according to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney.

The child had 0.63 ng/ml in his bloodstream and the Forensic Pathologist who performed that autopsy said they could not testify that the child was killed by the drugs that he had consumed. Instead, his death is being listed as a sudden unexpected death in infancy (SUDI), with contributing factors, according to the press release.

Despite the death, Lightcap is only being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned and given a $50,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 16.