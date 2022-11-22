CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man in the nose following an argument over an ashtray Monday.

Tesia Nelson, 27, was hit with felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children as a result of an alleged stabbing that occurred in the West End area of Johnstown around 1:25 a.m. Nov. 21, according to charges filed by the Johnstown Police Department.

Police reported that a witness told them Nelson and the man got into an argument over the location of an ashtray after they had been drinking, and the argument eventually turned violent. The witness added that the two were on the floor of the living room “wrestling around” before Nelson got up, went to the kitchen, and returned with a large chef’s knife, police noted.

Nelson then allegedly stabbed the man in the nose, which began to profusely bleed, according to the witness. At this point, the witness reported grabbing two children that were at the home and going upstairs to call 911.

Nelson was arrested soon after police arrived. Officers said they witnessed her carrying two young children out the back door without any cold weather clothes despite the fact it was around 19 degrees Fahrenheit at the time. However, the man was not home.

Police noted Nelson admitted that she stabbed the man in the nose with a knife after an argument over an ashtray, according to the affidavit. Nelson also alleged she doesn’t know where he would have gone nor does he have a cell phone on him.

Police recovered the knife from the scene and mentioned that they saw blood on the floor as well as a blood-soaked baby wipe. At the time of the written affidavit (Nov. 21), police said the man was unable to be located and was not a patient at Conemaugh, Windber or Indiana hospitals.

The witness agreed to take care of the children, according to police.

Nelson was arraigned on her charges and lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of her $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.