UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was killed at the Union County West End Fair after a tractor malfunction sent debris flying into the crowd.

According to state police, a tractor pull was taking place around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, Aug. 11. when one of the tractors malfunctioned and an exhaust wheel shot out from its manifold. A piece of the wheel hit the woman in the neck as she was sitting and watching the show.

State police did not identify the woman, only saying she was a 33-year-old Johnstown resident.

Life-saving help was given by off-duty medical personnel that were at the fair before first responders made it to the scene. The woman was ultimately pronounced dead.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Union County Coroner is assisting with the investigation and police say no foul play was suspected.