CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pled guilty in federal court for conspiring to sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl following a multi-state drug trafficking bust.

Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Sup[erseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

From April 2019 to July 2021, Lingafelt did conspire to distribute and possess with intent to sell 28 grams or more of cocaine in the form commonly known as crack, a quality of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Lingafelt’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023. The law requires a minimum sentence of five years and a max of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5 million, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The FBI, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Lingafelt as well as dozens of others in the area.

The drug trafficking ring stretched from Cambria, Indiana, Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery counties as well as California.

Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office, Cambria Township Police Department, Indiana Borough Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Upper Yoder Township Police Department, Richland Police Department, Ferndale Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks