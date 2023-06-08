JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced in federal court for conspiring to sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in a multi-state drug trafficking bust.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti, Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson sentenced on Amber Lingafelt, 40, to 60 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

From April 2019 to July 2021, Lingafelt conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, a quantity of heroin, and a quantity of fentanyl, according to information presented to the court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case on behalf

of the government.

The FBI, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Lingafelt as well as dozens of others in the area.

The drug trafficking ring stretched from Cambria, Indiana, Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery counties as well as California.