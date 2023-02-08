JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting at 3 Reds Tavern.

Arlaya Morris was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Elliot West. She entered a plea to third-degree murder on Jan. 17.

Morris was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

“There is no excuse for the conduct of Arlaya Morris that took the life of Elliot West. This case

demonstrates that law enforcement will always work toward justice for the family of the victim, and the community at large.” — Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer

On April 3, 2022, Johnstown police responded to a report of shots fired where they found Elliot West slumped over against the 3 Reds Tavern building. He was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Witnesses told police they saw Morris leave Elk’s Lodge and follow West, according to charges filed, ultimately hearing gunshots and seeing West slumped against the tavern.

Morris was arrested just a few hours later.