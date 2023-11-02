JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Women’s Community Help Center will be getting over $430,000 thanks to a bill passed by the U.S. Senate.

The community help center is designed to create a single, one-stop-shop facility for Cambria County residents to access housing and education services, emergency shelter and legal advocacy services.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman said he worked with his colleagues in the Senate to help secure millions of dollars for the Commonwealth.

“I am proud to have secured these critical funds for the people I was elected to represent during my first annual appropriations process. These projects will benefit our rural communities and farmers, our servicemembers and veterans, our unhoused population, and so many other Pennsylvanians,” Fetterman said.

The package includes funding for different fields including agriculture, development, veterans affairs, and housing. In addition to the project in Johnstown, the bills will fund projects in Pennsylvania ranging from agriculture research to homelessness assistance to veterans’ health care.