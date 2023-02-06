JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA will be holding several events and a fundraiser to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of welcoming women to become members.

The celebration is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 and will have prizes raffled off every hour from 8:50 a.m. to 7:50 p.m. A commemorative “Wonder Woman” t-shirt will also be available to purchase for $20 as a fundraiser for the Y.

“We are thrilled to be able to note this special anniversary not only for our female members, but also for the women on our staff, those who volunteer their time as board members, and the community as a whole,” Johnstown YMCA CEO Shawn Sebring said. “In 1933, the National Council of YMCAs began allowing local Y associations to admit female members, however the Johnstown Y didn’t make the move until 40 years later in 1973.”

At Noon, all women members, staff, and volunteers will be invited to join a commemorative photo in front of the Y. All women who are nonmembers joining the Y on Feb. 9 will receive 50% off their membership for the whole month of February.

More information on the event can be found on the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA website.