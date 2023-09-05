CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is offering multiple new programs, expanded classes and a special membership, all coming this fall.

The Johnstown YMCA is now offering fall fitness programs, expanded classes and insurance programs, group exercise classes and new youth sports.

“This feels like a really exciting time at the Y,” Shawn Sebring, CEO of the Johnstown Y, said. “It’s been years if not longer since we`ve really been able to find some footing and to start to grow. We are looking forward to a fun fall and are developing winter plans to continue with this growth.”

New programs at the Y include a squash the scale weight-loss challenge this fall open to both members and non-members. This challenge is a game-based fitness challenge that allows participants to work-out the way they want to. Participants can earn points that can help them win prizes over the 10 week program.

The Y has also announced repairs and renovations within the building, including the replacement of locker rooms and pool deck, upgrades to the chlorine system and new spaces with fresh paint.

For more information on memberships, programs and hours, visit the Johnstown YMCA website.