CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An arts center in Cambria County will be getting some new renovations, and it’s all thanks to funding secured by state Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria).

The non-profit Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center at 411 & 413 3rd Avenue in Johnstown is a place where artists can go to exhibit, and musicians can perform, and now it’ll soon be getting $500,000 in funding for upgrades.

Burns announced that he secured the grant Friday and he was joyful to secure the grant, even stating that he is always looking to help out the community.

“People know that I’ll always lend a hand and work with local governments and organizations whenever possible to make projects like this happen,” Burns said. “So, with other organizations pitching in, I was able to secure this grant that, along with local funding, will allow these renovations move forward – another win for our community and Cambria County.”

The half a million in funding comes through the Redevelopment Assistance Care Capital Program. The money will be going towards the interior, and exterior of the building, and the pavilion for renovations.

“The Bottle Works has become a significant community asset serving the people of the region,” vice chairman of the Bottle Works Don Zucco said. “Recently we received final support from the county commissioners and the City of Johnstown, as well as additional funds that provided us with the match for the monies that Representative Burns was able to acquire for us.”

More than $280 million has been secured by Burns for community projects, such as multi-million-dollar sewer upgrades, ever since he has taken office.