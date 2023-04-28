JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s distressed municipality status is officially coming to an end after more than 30 years.

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) acting secretary Rick Siger announced Friday the approval of removing Johnstown from the Act 47 program.

Siger was joined by Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic and other Cambria County officials to commemorate the accomplishment.

“I grew up in McKeesport, a steel town in western PA that’s similar to Johnstown in so many ways — including sometimes feeling a bit left behind by state and federal leaders,” Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said. “Governor Josh Shapiro and I believe that government can and should be a force for good in our lives, and we will never leave Pennsylvania communities behind. Today is the start of a new, bright chapter in Johnstown’s story. The Shapiro-Davis Administration has big plans for Pennsylvania, and I’m excited to see Johnstown flourish in the years to come.”

Johnstown is the 21st PA municipality to recover from distressed status under Act 47.

Cities received the distressed status to allow the state to assist in significantly improving a city’s financial position and management of infrastructure.

Johnstown was designated as distressed on August 20, 1992, under the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act, also known as Act 47 of 1987. The city received the distressed status after experiencing multiple years of large and increasing deficits, along with diminishing municipal services. Deborah Grass of Grass Root Solutions was subsequently appointed the Act 47 Coordinator for the city.

“As the city’s Act 47 Coordinators, we are pleased and proud to be part of the team that worked towards Johnstown’s financial recovery,” Deborah Grass, Owner, Grass Roots Solutions, said. “This exit from Act 47 would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire team: the mayor, council and the city leadership along with the DCED representatives from the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services who worked cooperatively with our Act 47 team.”

The act was created to help these distressed areas by offering fiscal management oversite, technical assistance, planning and financial aid.

Over the last six years, the city of Johnstown has made significant strides to improve its management practices. Operational deficits have been eliminated and the city has generated an excess of revenue resulting in an unrestricted reserve fund of $6.9 million.

Acting Secretary Siger signed a formal determination letter finding that termination of the city’s distressed status was appropriate under Section 255.1 of Act 47. The decision was made due to the city’s ability to effectively utilize the tools offered through the program to significantly improve its financial position and management infrastructure since entering Act 47.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The community has been working towards this moment for a very long time,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “I’d like to thank all of the current and former council members, staff and elected officials who helped the city achieve this milestone. The Act 47 team deserves a tremendous amount of credit too. The city of Johnstown has a lot of momentum. Getting out of Act 47 only serves to reinforce that this is a great place to live, work and invest.”