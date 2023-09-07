JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s annual Thunder in the Valley Motorcycle Rally is now without an operator and has left a cloud of uncertainty over the event.

Visit Johnstown, the official tourism promotion agency for Cambria County announced Thursday they are stepping down as the operator of the popular motorcycle attraction. Visit Johnstown’s Executive Director Lisa Rager said the decision was made after careful consideration.

“It is with heavy hearts that after 25 years, and careful consideration, we’ve come to this decision,” Rager said.

Rager added Visit Johnstown is willing to work with any businesses or organizations that may have an interest in continuing the rally and they’ve already been approached by an interested party.

“When Thunder first began in 1998, we needed to find creative ways to draw people in. Thunder accomplished that, bringing tens of thousands here each year to experience our city, surrounding towns, historic attractions, the hospitality of our people, and the area’s natural beauty,” Rager said. “Since then, the area has seen substantial growth in outdoor recreation, arts and cultural offerings, concerts, and events, and more, and now it is better positioned to take another leap forward as a destination.”

The executive director explained the organization made the change to focus its time and resources on marketing Johnstown as a destination for visitors, new residents and new businesses. She also noted that it has become more difficult to keep up with Thunder in the Valley’s increased expenses in recent years.

“We’ve never broken even on the event, but the level of subsidy by our organization has continued to increase,” Rager said.

Visit Johnstown’s Board of Directors Chairman Joshua Yoder said the board discussed and approved the decision to discontinue operating the rally.

“The board fully supports the team at Visit Johnstown, and we thank them for all they’ve done to sustain Thunder for 25 years, which is a tremendous accomplishment,” Yoder said.

According to Rager, Visit Johnstown has been making an effort to rebrand the area as a hub for outdoor recreation and to highlight its cultural and historical community. She added that Visit Johnstown will continue to promote the area for motorcycling.

“We have incredible routes through our lush hills and valleys,” Rager said. “We are a great riding destination Spring through Fall, and we will find new ways to communicate that to the motorcyclists.”

The motorcycle rally has roared through Johnstown each year since its inception in 1998.