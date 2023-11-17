BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, Jordan Tracy, or more like Chef Jordan Tracy, is sharing his great grandma’s secret pumpkin coconut custard recipe!

Here’s what you’ll need to make the sweet treat:

Pie crust

2 cans of pumpkin

3 eggs

1 can of evaporated milk

1/3 cups of sugar

A pinch of salt

1/3 cups of coconut

1/4 teaspoon of vanilla

2 dashes of Nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon

Instructions:

Mix all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Pour into pie crust. Sprinkle cinnamon on top. Bake at 350 for 1 hour, or until the knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool and enjoy it with whipped cream or ice cream!

Here is the result! If you decide to give the recipe a try, be sure to let us know what you think!