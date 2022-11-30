ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– A new store in the Logan Valley Mall has opened its doors just in time for the holidays.

Joseph Jacob Jewelers is located on the second floor near the food court. The store is a third-generation business that originated in Manhattan.

Store Management and the Blair County Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon cutting Wednesday. The cutting was followed by a showroom tour which included all the display jewelry.

The jewelers carry rings, bracelets, watches, necklaces, and everything. Store Manager Nancy Cook said the store also provides customization that can be done within a three-day timeframe.

She said people could come in with a photograph of what they want and adjust to those requests. Additionally, they do trade-ins and specials on couples married for over 20 years.

Cook said that when customers come into the store, they get a personalized experience. That experience includes educating customers on their purchases and the company’s history.

“We give them a tour of the store. We educate them on diamonds, so they know what they’re purchasing,” Cook said. “All of our diamonds are laser-inscribed. They’re all certified. So customers can feel comfortable by purchasing them.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Cook said they are grateful to be a part of the mall and help with the revitalization. The store is offering a 70 percent sale on everything except their G-Shock watches. Business hours are the same as mall hours.