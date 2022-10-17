STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — We hope you didn’t stop believin’ because Journey is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center with a very special guest, Toto.

One of the most iconic groups of the past 50 years will start their “journey” in Allentown Pennsylvania on Feb. 4, and wrap up on April 25, in California.

To celebrate 50 years, the band is tagging up with some very special guests as the band Toto is set to perform with them.

Journey, with Toto, will be at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, March 3. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale Friday, Oct 21 at 10 a.m.

For more information and tickets, you can click here for the official Ticketmaster page.