PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) announced that three fire companies in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District will be receiving grants.

The grants come through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) Program.

The AFG award recipients are:

Belleville Fire Co. Number 1, Union Township, Mifflin County ($993,863 awarded)

Warriors Mark-Franklin Volunteer Fire Company, Warriors Mark, Huntingdon County ($17,190 awarded)

Community Fire Company of Lilly, Cambria County ($45,714 awarded)

“It is my privilege to announce that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded over $1 million to volunteer first responders across Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District,” Congressman John Joyce said. “Providing access to the resources, training, and equipment that these fire departments need is one of my top priorities in Congress, and I remain incredibly grateful for the work that our volunteer firefighters do to protect life and property across our district.”

Administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FEMA AFG Program provides firefighters and other first responders with critically needed resources to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and hazards that emergency workers encounter on the job.

For more information, or to view other AFG recipients, please click here.