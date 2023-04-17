CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), announced that he will be opening a new Congressional District Office in Cambria County.

“Since the beginning of the 118th Congress, I have enjoyed traveling throughout the new parts of the 13th Congressional District, building relationships, and learning more about the issues that impact Cambria County,” Joyce said. “This office will allow constituents to make their voice heard and to meet face-to-face with members of our team, who are eager to help individuals when they encounter issues with the federal government.”

The new office will be located at 1397 Eisenhower Boulevard, Suite 302 in Johnstown, PA 15904!

This district office will be open Monday through Friday, with the exception of federal holidays. To schedule an appointment or to request assistance, constituents may contact the Cambria County Office by calling (814) 485-6020.