WASHINGTON, DC. (WTAJ) – Representative John Joyce M.D. along with other representatives introduces legislation to prevent milk alternatives or plant-based products from being marketed or misbranded using terms commonly associated with dairy products.

The bipartisan legislation is known as the Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk, and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday Act (DAIRY PRIDE Act) of 2023.

Dairy foods are a critical part of a healthy diet – rich in vital nutrients like vitamin D, calcium, and potassium – and they offer countless health benefits such as lowering the risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity.

According to Joyce’s press releases, plant-based foods or imitation dairy alternatives lack the same health and nutrient benefits as real milk, cheese, or yogurt derived from dairy cows.

The DAIRY PRIDE Act of 2023 would require the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to prohibit the labeling of plant-based products or dairy alternatives as “milk.”

This legislation would correct recent FDA guidance that would inaccurately permit plant-based products to enjoy the benefits of using dairy labels, such as milk, without offering the same nutritional values, as those found in dairy products.

“Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers produce high-quality milk, cheeses, ice creams, yogurts, and more – providing our Commonwealth with both nutritious and delicious products,” Congressman Joyce said. “The nutritional value and benefits derived from dairy products cannot be confused with plant-based alternatives. I am proud to lead this legislation to support dairy farmers across our nation.”

“Dairy farmers work hard to earn the trust of America’s families by producing healthy affordable products,” Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Federation said. “The DAIRY PRIDE Act is a positive step toward ensuring labels at the supermarket accurately represent the items consumers decide to put on their tables. Families deserve to be fully informed on the products they purchase.”

Other representatives that introduced the legislation with Joyce include: