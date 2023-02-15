BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– House Representative John Joyce is visiting the southern border in McAllen Texas, to address the fentanyl crisis in Blair County and the district.

Drugs have been the number one cause of county deaths since 2008. In the past three years, the county has seen record numbers.

In 2021, the county accommodated 57 drug-related deaths. In 2022, the county had 70 drug-related deaths.



Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross said people are dying mainly from fentanyl and other sedatives. Ross also added there’s already 10 pending drug deaths.

“We are finding fentanyl-methamphetamines,” Ross said. “Sometimes the xylazine, the medication that’s a sedative for cattle. They’re mixing that in there, and people are dying instantly.”

Joyce is visiting the border with House Committee on Energy and Commerce members to attend the hearing about the crisis. Joyce and his colleagues will get first-hand knowledge and see how drugs enter the country.

Joyce said he recognizes from his time so far how easy it is to carry drugs across the border. The committee wants to determine what the border patrol needs and find those answers to solving the crisis.

“It messaged me that we need to come to Texas and see what supplies the border patrol needs,” Joyce said. “Do they need additional equipment? Do they need additional training? How do we stop the fentanyl from continuing to pour across the Southern Border.”

Ross noted the reality is it’s hard to find the victim’s families. They’re the ones left without a loved one.

She said it’s essential that everyone turns in any information about drug activity in their neighborhoods. She noted how if everyone reports on a name, it gets more recognized and labeled by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Joyce said the hope is that Congress can work to make fentanyl a Schedule One drug. Schedule-One drugs are drugs not accepted for medical use. Fentanyl is currently labeled as a Schedule Two drug.

“We as members of Congress need fentanyl-related products, a schedule one drug,” Joyce said. “Make all the fentanyl analogs, any derivative the cartels are mixing in their labs here in Mexico. Make them illegal and make them punishable with sentences that fit the crimes of the murders they create right here in America.”

However, both agree it’s important to educate children on the drug effects. Ross added this could mean showing families affected or pictures of what could happen.

Joyce noted kids can be influenced by the drug through social media. He recommends parents monitor kids’ social media but also promote not doing any drugs.

“I think real education, realism, showing pictures of what could happen to you,” Ross said. “Then having families come to talk about what it felt like when their son rehabbed, got better, and died from drugs. I think the reality is there, and any kid that has a heart would pay attention.”

