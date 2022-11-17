Photo of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Music Director James Blachly taken by Shawn Schmalz. (courtesy: Johnstown Symphony Orchestra)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Bring your instruments or come and sing along for an evening of carols.

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) encourages musicians of all levels to join in holiday music-making on Tuesday, December 6 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. in the lobby of the JSO office for the third annual community carol jam!

The office is located at 416 Main Street, in downtown Johnstown.

Sheet music and chairs will be provided during the event. Music Director James Blachly will direct the carols for the evening. You can find sheet music and lyrics in advance of the event here.

The JSO began the Community Carol Jam tradition in 2019 and nearly fifty musicians from kids to seniors of all levels played and sang along. The festive event continues by popular demand. Members of Community Strings and the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra join in as well.

“This event has become an annual tradition with our friends and neighbors and is a great way to enjoy the holiday season through music,” Music Director James Blachly said. “Anyone is welcome to come play, sing or participate as an audience member. Come be a part of the holiday spirit!”

“Moving our offices downtown has created a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with the members of our community more directly,” Executive Director Erin Codey said. “We are thrilled to be holding our Carol Jam in the lobby of our building, right in the middle of downtown! We really feel like we are in our Hometown!”