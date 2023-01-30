CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will present a concert

featuring a Johnstown native turned Broadway performer.

The concert will take place at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on February 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Special guest Kathy Voytko grew up in Johnstown, where she graduated from Bishop McCort High School. Her musical training and talents took her to New York where she quickly achieved success. Some unexpected notoriety came in December 2021 when, with only a few hours’ notice, Kathy filled in for Sutton Foster in the role of Marian Paroo on the 4th preview of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman.

Tickets are available on the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra website.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Johnstown native Kathy Voytko to perform with the symphony. She has an enormous and enthusiastic fan base and brings 25 years of experience on Broadway to this special appearance.” James Blachly, JSO’s Music Director said. “What is even better is that she will be able to meet and inspire the 11 talented local Johnstown performers who won the chance to perform with the symphony. This year was our most competitive field yet, with 52 applicants for only 11 spots. It will be a night unlike any other you’ve experienced as we celebrate our Hometown talent!”

The full orchestra will be conducted by Grammy Award-winning Music Director James Blachly. Michael Bodolosky will be the guest of honor at the concert. The concert honors him as he steps into retirement from his position at UPJ.

“Mike Bodolosky is a legend in this community, and we are so proud and happy to be celebrating his 50 years of teaching in the area with a special ceremony,” Blachly said.

The concert will also feature the 11 winners of the JSO’s Open Mic Night. Each will have vocal performances during the concert.

This past October, the JSO held ‘Open Mic Night’ auditions, seeking local artists interested in performing with the orchestra for the February Concert.

The concert will feature vocal performances by Kevin Bean, Caliph Brown, Isabella Contreras, Marie Eger, Arnie McFarland, Valerie Mize, Jeffrey Moore, Bob Mundy, Atayay Robles, Savanna Scheffel, and Elena Tuinstra. Biographies of the artists are available here.