DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County judge approved an emergency preliminary injunction and ordered a temporary hold of payments to former DuBois City Manager, Herm Suplizio.

According to court documents, an injunction was filed against Suplizio along with other DuBois city government members on Friday.

Three DuBois residents filed the injunction stating in the court documents that since the indictment of Suplizio, “additional financial mismanagement of public funds by other city officials and concerning financial practices and payments by the city have also been discovered.”

Suplizio was charged in March for allegedly committing $620,815 in fraudulent transactions involving city/public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble, AG Michelle Henry said.

On Aug. 15, the DuBois City Council ultimately voted to move forward with the buyout process for Suplizio’s remaining contract which was through April 13, 2025.

Judge Fredric Ammerman approved the injunction and a follow-up hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30.