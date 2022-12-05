STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A judge has sided with a State College property management company that was facing a lawsuit filed by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office over unfair and deceptive acts involving security deposits and other fees.

Associated Realty Property Management (ARPM), a housing company that is home to thousands of Penn State students during the school year, was accused by the AG Office of adding “illegal administrative fees that served as a surcharge at the end of a lease term.” In March, a non-jury trial was held, and the involved parties filed post-trial submissions.

In Judge Katherine Oliver’s written verdict given on Nov. 28, she states how the evidence wasn’t there on the AG claims.

“OAG did not present evidence that any tenant had labored under such confusion or misunderstanding over all the lease years under review, and the Court does not believe that the language of the leases, alone, supports OAG’s claims,” Oliver said.

Judge Oliver sided with ARPM in three counts along with a partial fourth one. The partial verdict comes from the company having a select list of carpet cleaning services. For the partial, Oliver said that APRM’s intent was “misguided.”

“Although misguided, ARPM’s intent was to protect the consumer by requiring vendors

who guaranteed their result,” Oliver said.

In the end, Judge Oliver only asked ARPM to pay $541.74 as reimbursement due to the litigation. In the only order that went against ARPM, Judge Oliver stated that the business can no longer force tenants to choose carpet-cleaning vendors from a certain list when they move out.

In the past leasing years, ARPM used to charge an administrative fee, at one time that was 15 percent, to security deposits when renters would move out. By 2015, ARPM stopped the fee after learning that the practice was considered illegal by the AG.

The fees that were charged helped to cover the cost of work and any possible repairs were not deceptive, the paperwork reads.

“The trial evidence establishes that the administrative fee was charged in all cases where work for move-out repairs or cleaning was necessary at the end of the lease term,” Oliver wrote in her opinion.

Oliver also ruled that other “fines” imposed by ARPM, and not the borough, such as tampering with smoke detectors were not deceitful.

The OAG also tried to argue about ARPM only “remedying” wear and tear when tenants move out, however, Oliver sided with the ARPM saying that they do have reason to expect the unit to be in the same condition when they move in.

“The Court finds no record support for the proposition that ARPM deducted cleaning fees

for “normal wear and tear” that may not lawfully be charged against a security deposit,” Oliver said. “As ARPM points out, landlords have a legitimate expectation that tenants will surrender premises in the same condition as when they took possession.”

The lawsuit against ARPM was filed in 2020 and is similar to one that was filed against Continental Real Estate Management Incorporated, which ended up paying $30,000 in restitution.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The OAG sought to have ARPM pay restitution in full to former tenants who suffered losses, civil penalties of $1,000 each for every violation of the Consumer Protection Law, also including the cost of the investigation and trial.