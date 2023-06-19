JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown is celebrating the Juneteenth holiday Monday with various activities and events scheduled throughout the day.

The Johnstown Branch of the NAACP is hosting the 2023 Johnstown Juneteenth Celebration at Central Park. The celebration, which began on Monday, June 12, has led up to the holiday on Monday, June 19.

Everything begins at 12 p.m. with the 2nd annual Juneteenth parade which starts at Point Stadium on Main Street and will end on Clinton Street. Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic will give a proclamation at 1 p.m. followed by a performance by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and ensemble quartet.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be various family-friendly activities including a veteran’s program, fashion show, group picture and music by The Palovations.

More information about Johnstown’s Juneteenth Celebration can be found on the Visit Johnstown website.