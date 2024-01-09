HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College announced a new scholarship for Central Pennsylvania counties as part of its dedication to eliminating financial barriers in higher education.

College-bound students in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin and Somerset counties who apply to Juniata and demonstrate academic success in high school and involvement in extracurricular or community activities are eligible for consideration.

The scholarship can cover up to 100% of tuition for four years while residing on campus.

“Juniata College has a long history of educational access with $40 million provided annually in scholarships and grant awards. Building on last year’s effort and with inflation increases impacting college decisions, Juniata continues to step up its affordability for families who are struggling to navigate the financial costs associated with higher education,” Jason Moran, vice president for enrollment management at Juniata College, said.

The Juniata College Enrollment Office will select candidates for the scholarship who will be invited to campus for an interview.

Students who are interested should visits Juniata College’s website. All first-year applicants must submit a high school transcript, at least one letter of recommendation and an application essay.