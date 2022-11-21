HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Division Three Volleyball Championship trophy is back in Huntingdon.

The Juniata College Women’s Volleyball team beat Trinity on Saturday, Nov. 19 for the school’s third title of all time and the first since 2006.

The team got back to Central PA on Monday, Nov. 21. They were greeted with a welcome-back party on campus.

“I’m so happy for my player and for my staff,” Head Coach Heather Pavlik said. “They work so hard all year and to be able to celebrate this with everybody has been amazing.”

The team finished off the season nearly perfectly. They only had one loss this whole season.

“Thank you to everybody at Juniata who support us,” Pavlik said. “It is a smaller place so we’re all connected and it takes everybody to get the job done.”