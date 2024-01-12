HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College students, faculty and staff will be engaging in service and educational activities in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, Jan. 15, the college community will be volunteering at 16 locations in Huntingdon, Mount Union and Alexandria. They will be painting, cleaning, organizing, baking and tree trimming.

“Participating in acts of direct service throughout the county helps Juniata students and employees to build and strengthen relationships and develop a deeper understanding of the good and important work that so many of our local community partners are doing every day,” Sarah Worley, professor of communication and director of community-engaged learning, said. “Inspired by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s belief in the power of service and community engagement, we hope that these relationships provide a foundation on which we can continue working together towards a more just and equitable society for all.”

Juniata College will hold its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Convocation on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. Dr. Wilson Okello, assistant professor of education and research associate at Penn State University, will be the keynote speaker. The convocation will take place in the Rosenberger Auditorium at the Halbritter Center for the Performing Arts.