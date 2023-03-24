HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – This summer Juniata College will have a new Dean of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Derek A. James will serve as the senior diversity officer of the College, responsible for continuing to build, operationalize, and integrate efforts that support and enhance equity and inclusivity in the College’s learning environment and community.

“We know that DEI is extremely important to the success of an institution from where we’re going as just a country and so in terms of our diversity as a country so I’m looking forward to building strategies that help with that,” James said.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Derek to the Juniata community. Derek’s familiarity with central Pennsylvania, broad EDI experience, and his ability to build effective partnerships to advance this important work separated him from a strong national pool of candidates,” President James Troha said. “I can’t wait to begin working with Derek this summer.”

As a Senior Leadership Team member, James will work closely with Juniata’s faculty, administration, and students to advance its strategic priority of growing, nurturing, and supporting an inclusive, engaged, and vibrant community.

“I think in this work and in particular when we’re talking about equity diversity and inclusion it matters that we have a shared understanding of what those values are, a shared commitment to what it means to put them into practice and action and it helps very much to have a visible leader mobilize us,” provost Lauren Bowen said.

James most recently held the role of coordinator of multicultural programs within the College of Agricultural Sciences at the Pennsylvania State University. James has developed programming focused on equity, diversity, and inclusion and served as one of the College of Agricultural Sciences’ subject matter experts.

At Penn State, James co-chaired the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity (CORED) and chaired the College Council of Multicultural Leadership (CCML) while continuing membership in both groups. He was also a member of the Task Force on Policing in Communities of Color. James earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Grand Valley State University and a master of science degree in agricultural and extension education from Penn State.

“They love the place that they’re at and I just want to continue to help make Juniata a destination for students as we move forward. I want to investigate areas that we can continue to do work and find a way to make sure staff faculty and students have what they need to be successful,” James said.

For the past 18 years, James has worked in secondary and higher education, focused on providing opportunities for those historically excluded and those who have faced structural barriers and inequitable policies that have prevented equal access and chances to succeed.

“The Juniata College community should be proud that a well-designed and implemented selection process attracted a highly qualified pool of candidates,” Amr Abdalla, Baker Institute Scholar in Residence, co-chair of the search committee said. “Derek’s experience, knowledge, leadership, and compassion represented everything that our community has been looking for.”

Juniata welcomes students from nearly 40 different countries and states while continuing to increase the percentage of traditionally underrepresented domestic students. Nearly a third of Juniata students are the first in their families to go to college.