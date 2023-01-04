(WTAJ) — The Juniata College Mock Trial team is heading all the way to the University of California, Irvine for a prestigious tournament this weekend on Jan. 7 and 8.

The team, ranked 43rd in the nation, is competing in the Beach Party Invitational against other top-ranked teams from across the country, including Stanford, UCLA, Northwestern, Texas and the University of Chicago.

“Just because we’re a small school, doesn’t mean that you can underestimate us,” said Nattie Daversa, a senior on the team. “We’re ready, we’re here to compete, we’ve prepared for it, and we’re prepared to go against the big schools.”

The team will compete in four total trials, two on Saturday and two on Sunday. They’ll act once as the plaintiff and once as the defendant in each trial.

The trip is all-expenses-paid by the college and includes a party at Huntington Beach on Saturday night.

“We’re very excited for that as well,” junior Olivia Day said. “That will be another moment where we get to spend time with teams outside of the competitive atmosphere and just get to know each other.”

The team doesn’t know yet who they’re competing against. Their first opponent will be picked out of a hat, according to Attorney Coach David Andrews. After the first round, they’ll be scored by two judges, and their next opponents will be determined on their previous score.

Andrews said the top five teams out of 10 receive a trophy, but this tournament is just the beginning of their goals this season.

“We’re getting tournament invitations from all over the country, and we’re turning down tournaments,” Andrews said. “We’re in a unique situation because we did so well at the National Championship last year.”

It’s the group’s fifth year, and the team has qualified for the National Championship Tournament in March all four years in its existence so far.

And it’s a year-long effort — the team is actually in a class together every semester, and Day said they practice most nights as well.

She said the team has three attorneys and three witnesses for each side. All the teams in the invitational got the case for this trial last year in the fall.

This case concerns a plane crash where the pilot deviated from the planned flight route and crashed into a mountain, and the pilot and a passenger lost their lives. The passenger’s surviving spouse then sued for negligence.

The case involves many possible factors for the crash, including pilot error, drug usage, weather, the pilot’s medical condition, and even fireworks.

For this tournament, Day is a witness on the defense and is playing the role of a doctor.

“My witness discusses the possibility of a sudden retinal eye stroke causing the plane crash,” Day said, which would help the defense team defend the case.

Day and Daversa both said they want to be attorneys, and Daversa is in the middle of applying to law schools.

Daversa said she’s been doing mock trial for eight years now, and although it’s not specifically catered to law school, it’s helped prepare her for that next step.

“I think it’s always a great to present yourself,” Daversa said. “Being able to speak publicly in mock trial has really helped with that. And it’s also really helped in the analytical portion with logical reasoning, because you really need to dissect each fact of the case and understand how it plays a part in what you’re trying to present.”

Andrews agrees and said it’s an ultimate academic competition.

“You have to be able to think on your feet, and you have to be able to respond to questions on cross-examination,” Andrews said. “It’s something that trains people, no matter what you do in life. Whether you’re an attorney, whether you’re in business, whatever you may do. This is great preparation.”

Andrews said he’s extremely proud of his team, especially for this tournament because they’re supposed to be on their winter break.

The team practicing before a tournament in one of their hotel rooms.

“The only thing you need to worry about with these students is they practice all the time,” Andrews said. “Sometimes they’ll be out in the hallway at midnight preparing an opening or closing statement. They deserve what they get, because they work so hard.”

The Beach Party Invitational is the team’s fifth of eight tournaments this year before the national playoffs in February.