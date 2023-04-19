HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Juniata College received $1,200,000 in funding to help increase stem teaching in rural areas.

That funding is through the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program of the National Science Foundation, which is the second time the school has received it. That funding is for the Energizing STEM Teaching Across Rural School Two.

This program will help fund the tuition of 24 juniors and seniors looking to pursue a career in STEM secondary education. Students can receive up to $35,000 in scholarship funding over two years.

The goal is this program would be an incentive for students to give teaching a try. Physics and Engineering Physics professor Jamie White said this is a combination of helping students find their careers and helping the community.

“We’re doing this marriage of Juniata’s mission of having students work on finding a career fulfilling for them but also service to the community, and leading in that way,” White said.

The program helps address the national need for stem teachers, specifically highly-trained teachers that rural schools tend to lack. Professor of Education Kathy Jones said many rural schools only have one teacher specializing in one subject.

Juniata College students have the opportunity to study aboard and receive professional development. Additionally, they will be taught culturally appropriate and sustainable teaching practices for equitable education for all students.

“We’re focusing on rural education because a lot of cases, in rural education, they do not have as many teachers qualified necessarily with a full degree in stem subject that are ready to be also teaching,” Jones said. “It’s also very lonely because you’re also typically going to be the only physics teacher in rural school teaching in that particular school teaching physics.”

Junior Math Secondary Education Major Tessa McAllister said she always wanted to be a math teacher. She believes this is a great incentive to get more students involved.

The program also involves partnerships with five local school districts: Altoona, Juniata, Huntingdon, Mount Union, and Tyrone. It also integrates the Sciences in Motion program, which supports rural educators by providing mobile educators, equipment and materials, and teachers’ professional development.

Jones noted how Juniata College students bring enthusiasm and expertise to the rural setting. The hope is their enthusiasm gets the students excited about the STEM field.

“They’ve got some major experience where they know what the science is, and they’re excited about the science because they’ve done it,” White said. “They’ve not just taken classes, but they joined in with some research with it also.”

“It’s really exciting, honestly,” McAllister said. “I hope that I can change their perspective a bit on math. I know that math is kind perceived as a boring subject but it is exciting. It is such a wonderful subject, and I hope I can lure students to see how awesome it is.”