HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Juniata College is embarking on a public health project that is a game changer for the future of tick-borne illnesses in the state.

Using a federal grant, this project aims to identify and combat tick-borne diseases.

Pennsylvania usually has the highest number of tick-transmitted diseases in the country. The faculty at Juniata College thought this would be an essential issue to tackle three to four years ago.

That’s when the college sought to apply for a federal community grant to help jump-start the project. Thanks to the help of U.S. Congressman John Joyce and other community partners, the project received $995,000.

Valko Professor of Natural Sciences Dr. Regina Lamendella said this would be a three-year project. They plan on using the funding for infrastructure, instrumentation, summer internships, and community outreach.

We wanted to think about what is affecting Pennsylvanians the most. So that’s what sparked about three to four years ago,” Lamendella said. “Us to think about, okay, we can develop a better diagnostic test for Lyme disease and other tick-carrying pathogens.”

Lamendella said for the first two years; they’ll do the research at ten popular outdoor areas in Huntingdon County. Then, during the six months, they’ll research the trends of the pathogens. However, the college plans to update the community regularly about its findings.

The idea is to identify current and determine any future tick-borne illnesses that arise within the county. Constant testing of the sites will keep up with climate change.

“We will do a drag netting technique where we collect ticks. Students will help determine what types of ticks we see,” Lamendella said. “Then, we’ll bring those back to the lab and process them using DNA sequencing and molecular biology techniques to figure out who’s there, what pathogens, what disease-causing pathogens are associated with those ticks.”

This project is a collaborative effort between multiple college departments and community partnerships. Director of Community Engaged Teaching and Learning Sarah Worley said it’s all done to provide the community education about these illnesses.

The college says the ultimate goal is to provide prevention tips and guidance for the community and tourists. They aim to get the message to multiple audiences, such as farmer markets, county fairs, and schools.

“Environmental Health and Human health are connected. The name of this project is the one health initiative,” Worley said. “That helps to capture the idea that humans must be mindful and aware and pay attention to our environment. The ways in which climate change is impacting the various elements of our environment, including ticks.”

“We will be able to understand better and educate using trail head etc.,” Lamendella said. “Educate the community on areas of concern and how to prevent getting bitten by ticks. If you are bitten, how to identify if you have been infected and get help.”

The college hopes its findings will be a pilot program for other counties in the state to conduct their research, especially in rural areas where this disease is prevalent. They believe if their testing methods and calculations are successful, they could become national-level documentation.

“It’s absolutely a chance for us to contribute something to the state and national dialogue about preventing tick-borne disease as it increases with the increase in climate change and some of those factors,” Worley said.

More information can be found on the college’s website.