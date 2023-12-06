HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College recreated a historic moment on campus on Tuesday.

Following the completion of Beeghly Library in 1963, students, faculty and staff worked together to move the books across campus from the former Carnegie Library to fill the shelves at Beeghly. On Dec. 5, Juniata hosted a ceremonial recreation of the book move to celebrate the imminent completion of the Statton Learning Commons.

Over 200 students, faculty and alumni gathered at Von Liebig Center for Science to help move the books on Tuesday. Some of the alumni that were present were also on campus for the original book move, according to Juniata College Librarian Lauren Everett.

Around 1,552 books were moved and shelved in the Commons, and the rest will be moved into the space before the opening. The official opening is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024, following almost two years of construction.

“[The Commons] will be a place to inspire students and give a clean space for thinking and working for the students,” Everett said.

The Commons is planned to have experimental classrooms to help students and professors explore more interactive ways of teaching methods. The space will also bring resources together in one space as a way to open the door to interaction and partnership within different departments.

Juniata College was recognized by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the College that was awarded a $4 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The program provides funds for development projects that will have a regional or multijurisdictional impact.