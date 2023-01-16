HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– 65 Juniata College members spent the majority of their holiday volunteering across different organizations in Huntingdon County.

Martin Luther King Jr day not only recognizes the work and legacy of the civil rights leader but it serves as a day for community service. Americans are encouraged to participate in meaningful change in the community, similar to how King envisioned the world.

Faculty, students and staff volunteered across eight different organizations in the county. These places include the Clifton Cinema, Huntingdon Community Center, Huntingdon Humane Society, Cookies for Caregivers, County’s Adult and Child Development Corporation, Huntingdon Borough Tree Commission, Mount Union Community Library, and Bethel AME Church.

The college did many jobs, whether it was, cleaning, painting, petting a cat or baking cookies. Director of Community and Engaged Teaching and Learning Sarah Worley said the day of service is a kickoff to the week-long celebrations of Civil Rights Leaders.

“The goal of this week’s events are to educate and advocate,” Worley said. “And getting to know each other and build relationships and connections. Both among our Juniata community members and Huntingdon community.”

The Men’s Volleyball team painted the gymnasium at the Huntingdon Community Center. Executive Director of the Community Center, Becky McGrath, said the kids asked for a new color in the gym and saw this as an opportunity to tackle the project.

“Whether they’re from here or not from here, they took their day off from school and came here and gave their time,” McGrath said. “I think that means a lot to me. When I get to tell the kids that it was Juniata College kids, cause they know the college they live here, and I think it’ll mean a lot to them those kids came and put in the time.”

The college has been participating in this annual day of service for the past three years. Worley said it’s an opportunity to connect service and community building.

All members who participated in Monday’s services improved the community by doing small tasks. The willingness to make a difference shows the dedication and efforts of the Juniata College body.

“This is I think a great way for us to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, which involved service and community building, as well as his equity and social justice work,” Worley said. “He saw those two things as part of the same effort. One of the ways, we can work towards that beloved community he talked about is to show up for each other.”

Reese Ganter and Jalen Denson are members of the Men’s Volleyball team. They said the Community Center was the building they wanted to help out.

Both athletes said it’s a great opportunity to get out into the community. They enjoyed painting and are glad they can positively impact kids and their fun area.

“For myself personally, it’s always good to give back,” Ganter said. “It’s little things like this that will end up going a long way for the community itself and all the kids in it.”

“It definitely makes me feel like a bigger person than myself,” Denson said. “I think the main goal for volunteering is bringing your community together, and that’s exactly what I’m doing. It’s such a great opportunity for us to be able to do this.”

The college will provide a showing of Women’s King on Wednesday at Clifton 5. Thursday, there will be a speaker about invisible disabilities. Then Tuesday will be the MLK Convocation at 4 p.m.