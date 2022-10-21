CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Juniata Elementary in DuBois held a duck derby to fundraise for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This year students from K-4th grade sold ducks for $5 a piece. With a school of fewer than 300 kids in size, they were able to sell over 2,000 ducks and raise a little over $10,000.

This money will go directly to supporting a child’s wish.

“It’s great to have so much community support, and again because it’s such a great organization knowing it’s going to kids that are dealing with so much you know just hard times we can put a smile on their face and put smiles on all of the kids’ faces here,” Event Organizers Tabatha Dempsey and Kaye Bennett said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The school still has two more fundraisers planned for this year to help fulfill children’s wishes.