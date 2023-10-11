CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Juniata Elementary School students in DuBois raised thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish through duck adoptions.

Duck adoptions you say?

They call it the Duck Derby. This is the second time this event has taken place. Students asked family and friends to adopt a rubber duck for $5 each. For every duck adopted, they have a chance to win a cash prize. 1,911 ducks were adopted, raising $9,530, which was donated directly to Make-A-Wish.

“This makes their wishes come true, for every $5,000 earned, we are able to grant one wish. So we almost granted two Make-A-Wishes this year,” Principal Mollie Anzinger said.

Lacy Bair, the Make-a-Wish Punxsutawney Regional Manager, joined Juniata Elementary to host an assembly to get the students excited about the positive mark they made by supporting such a great cause.

“I think today we’ve certainly proved how each and every student can come together, whether they sold 1 duck or 280 ducks,” Anzinger said. “They proved that they can help make wishes come true and make a positive difference in this world. So when I say that a duck made a mark, a duck made a mark today.”

The Duck Derby commenced as the rubber ducks were released into Juniata Run, being encouraged by the students lining the banks.

“You could hear the students chanting the 3Cs – Caring, Careful, and Courageous – encouraging each and every duck down the run,” Anzinger said.

“We have to help kids have a wish so they can get better,” Garison Dempsey, a second grader at Juniata Elementary, said.

The first three ducks to cross the finish line won a cash prize for the person corresponding to the number on the bottom of the duck.

The students who sold ducks got their names put into a drawing for gift cards that were graciously donated by Juniata families and friends. The top 10 sellers were awarded the title “VIP” and received a gift bag full of goodies that was sponsored by Clear Run Construction and Concrete and Hardware Specialties of DuBois, both of whom donated the money for the cash prizes as well.

The student with the most ducks sold was second grader Baron Bennett. He sold 280 ducks.

“We need to make like three kids’ wishes come true,” Bennett said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Faculty members say this was a great learning opportunity to show the kids that anyone can do something positive for the world.