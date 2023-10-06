HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local high school senior is taking creativity and philanthropy to the next level by giving back to her community through her senior project.

Juniata Valley High School senior Haylie Brown is hosting a craft fair she planned last May, as a way to break away from traditional senior projects and instead make a difference in a community she deeply resonates with.

“I have just always loved planning stuff, so I’ve been to multiple craft shows and I’ve always thought this was a unique way of trying to raise money other than like 5ks and bunch of different sporting events,” Brown said.

Brown is fundraising for veterans, military personnel and their families through the Hope for Our Heroes program. She has two veteran uncles and understands the importance of supporting this cause.

“Military families have reached out to me wanting to donate items because they realize that no one really as young as me really seems to care anymore. My uncles they were deployed numerous times and it’s impacted my family and themselves. I feel that if there’s people out there that are willing to sacrifice stuff for us and for our country then we should be able to do the same by helping them and care for them,” Brown said.

Hope for Our Heroes was a program initiated by the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania in 2008 in order to support military personnel, veterans, and families. It’s goals were to assist those suffering with homelessness, post-traumatic stress disorder and other financial and health issues.

The upcoming craft fair will showcase a variety of talented artists as well as raffles and other fundraising goods available for purchase.

The craft fair will be held on November 18th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Juniata Valley High School.

“It’s just a great feeling I’m just like over ecstatic and just antsy about this event and super excited I’m just waiting for all of it to come to life and I just cannot wait for it,” Brown said.