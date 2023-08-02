CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of DuBois is preparing for visitors as the Junior Little League Eastern Regionals is in town.

A week full of baseball is being held at the Stern Family Field in DuBois as teams play for a spot in the 2023 Junior League World Series. The games started on Aug. 1 and will run through Aug. 6.

For the City of DuBois, the tournament is an economic boost.

“This brings all these people to the local area, you know, kind of jump starts the local economy, you know, hotels, restaurants,” Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said. “It’s just a showcase for what we can do here. I mean, who would ever thought that DuBois, PA would be such a baseball hub.”

In total, there are nine teams competing from eight states. This includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, and New York. Many are saying the facilities are the best they have played on.

“Oh, it’s awesome, I love the field, great energy,” Hillsdale Little League player Jason Wormer said.

“I mean, beautiful field. I’d say great time spending time with the team, you know, hotel and on the field, it’s a pretty great experience,” Portland Little League Player John Eisenhart said.

Coaches and players are thanking the DuBois community and event organizers for the hospitality.

“Since we’ve gotten here I’ve noticed it’s kid-focused from the start,” Manager of Portland Little League Tim Eisenhart said. “The kids are having a blast getting to know each other in the hotel rooms and playing spike ball and all the other stuff that goes along with it. The communities rallied around this group of kids and It’s been it’s been amazing.”

Event organizers said the community should try and attend games to see what is happening at the fields plus DuBois has a team competing.

“Just the people in the community seeing it and coming down and realizing that these fields are being used for something good,” Assistant Tournament Director Amanda Rosman said. “And it’s not just our local kids that are benefiting It’s everywhere.”

The winner of the tournament will advance to the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan set to start on August 14.