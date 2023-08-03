CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man was found guilty Thursday of three-degree murder for the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man.

Fernando Rosado-Guzman via Centre County Jail

A jury found Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 36, guilty of stabbing and killing Brian Lyncha over an argument in August 2022 over a Bluetooth speaker. Lyncha was found dead in the backyard of a Rush Township home, police said.

Rosado-Guzman told police last year that he stabbed Lyncha out of self-defense and claimed Lyncha ran up on him, pushed him off his bike and started hitting him in the face. Rosado-Guzman was the one that called police to report the stabbing.

However, according to the criminal complaint, a friend of Rosado-Guzman’s told police that they were given the knife and were told that he (Rosado-Guzman) stabbed Lyncha a “couple of times.”

Sentencing will take place in September where he could be facing 20 to 40 years in prison.